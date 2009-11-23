Charles Allis Art Museum Revisits Emily Groom

×

Wisconsinhas long been a strong nurturing ground for renowned female artists. GeorgiaO'Keeffe, Helen Farnsworth Mears and Elsa Ulbricht each left an indelibleimprint on the American artscape with their respective paintings, sculpturesand teaching methods.

The CharlesAllis Art Museum will pay tribute to another state prodigy beginning Dec. 2with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom's prolificportfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until herpassing in 1975 at the age of 99.

Influenced by the French Impressionists, Groomtrained at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museumof Fine Arts, Boston,as well as in Londonwith the legendary Frank Brangwyn. Groom also organized the art department at Milwaukee-Downer College, where she taught for manyyears.

Groom's works, primarily floral and landscapepaintings, will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 13, 2010, with an openingreception on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The CharlesAllis Art Museum is located at 1801 N. Prospect Ave.