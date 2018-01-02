Clear and Present at H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art

H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, Carthage College

2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

“Clear and Present,” at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art from Jan. 8 through March 2, features works by Kristin Bauer and Paul Owen Weiner. The exhibition finds the artists investigating language. Text is central to Bauer’s work, which playfully alters the meaning of language by placing it in a sculptural context. Growing up close to the sites of the Columbine Massacre and the Century Aurora shooting has left a decisive mark on Weiner’s art. Weiner uses legislative documents and the concept of redaction to reflect on the state of expression during troubled times. An opening reception for “Clear and Present” takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.