‘Close to Home’ Furnishes Old Fashioned Kohler Family Hospitality

John Michael Kohler has already found his way into most of our homes. Odds are some of your faucets and fixtures bear the name of the Austrian immigrant who hit it big in 1883 by marketing an enameled cast-iron horse trough/hog scalder as a bathtub.

Ingenious though this repurposing was, it inspires greater confidence in Kohler’s business acumen than his aesthetic sensibility. And yet Kohler was not only a man of means but also of refined taste—both of which are on display in a new exhibition at the Kohler family home.

Through rare historical photographs, decorative objects and personal effects, “Close to Home” recalls days past of the southwest wing of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, built in 1882-83 as a home for the Kohler family. It is believed that Kohler himself designed the Italianate home, which soon filled with the finest in French glasswork, Austrian candelabras and stained glass. Besides fine furnishings, “Close to Home” features architectural plans, letters, books and newspaper articles from the collections of the JMKAC and Kohler Company. The exhibition opens Sept. 13 and runs through Jan. 3, 2016.

Fourth Annual Silver City International Food and Art Walk

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors

National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets

Silver City has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee’s most diverse neighborhoods. This status dates back to the mid 19th century when immigrants came in droves, seduced by inexpensive land and burgeoning industry. The culinary, artistic and musical multiplicity of the area takes to the streets on Saturday, Sept. 12, for the Silver City International Food and Art Walk. From 12-5 p.m., dance troupes, live music, featured artists and a pop-up museum featuring “Cultural Foodways” will demonstrate just how diverse Silver City has remained.

“Ghost Prints”

Milwaukee City Hall

200 E. Wells St.

Funny—considering the playful irreverence of the art—that the first show of local printmaking collaborative The Dry Points should be held at City Hall. “Ghost Prints” began with 87 steel cut engravings gleaned from an 1895 book on the founders of Milwaukee. Duly enlarged, the six artists spent approximately eight months transforming the noble countenances of stodgy 19th-century white men into hallucinatory, post-modern romps. The 24 founders will be suspended from wires in three stories of City Hall’s mezzanine from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17.