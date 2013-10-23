Collaboration Drives Compelling Art

×

Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentation is just one of the collaborations inspiring “Frame Story.”

In cahoots with Nirmal Raja, Meuninck-Ganger presents an installation influenced by their world travels. By evoking the streets of Mumbai, Berlin and Hong Kong, the work elicits the traveler’s unsettling experience of being uprooted. The mingling of photographs and videos transports the viewer to foreign locales.

Meuninck-Ganger also joins forces with interdisciplinary artist Nathaniel Stern. Here she calls upon her training in traditional printmaking to explore the ways in which new and old artistic mediums can be combined to produce new results. For example, the simple placement of paper over video screens brings her prints alive with moving figures.

The works are on display at Carroll University’s Paddock Bliss Gallery, 120 N. East Ave., Oct. 28-Nov. 24. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. there will be a reception celebrating the exhibition. Visits to the gallery are free and open to the public.

“The Art of Weaving and Rug Restoration”

Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

Floor adornments are the unsung heroes of our homes. Our mats meet guests at the door to wish them “Welcome.” They collect our shoes’ mud and our feet’s shower water. In conjunction with its exhibit “Afghan War Rugs: The Modern Art of Central Asia,” the Villa Terrace is offering a one-time weaving demonstration and repair by master rug restorer, Rakhoda Beni. Bring your ailing rugs for restoration and evaluation on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and military personnel.

“Stage Left”

Broadway Theatre Center, Second floor Salon and Skylight Bar & Bistro

158 N. Broadway

Milwaukee’s Renaissance Theaterworks was founded in 1993 to provide opportunities for women in theater. Now embarking on its 21st season, the organization is still going strong. To ensure another two decades of operation, RTW’s fundraisers, the Diva Dolls, are staging an art show benefit. On Oct. 25 and 26, noon to 8 p.m., “Stage Left” will bring together works across a range of media, many of which are inspired by the work being done at RTW. At 1 p.m. each day catch a reading from The Belle of Amherst , the one-woman show about Emily Dickinson currently being staged by RTW.