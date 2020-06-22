Community Paints 'Black Lives Matter' Street Mural

× Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small

A massive colorful mural, emblazoned diagonally with the words “Black Lives Matter,” now greets people traveling along North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Locust Street in Milwaukee. Volunteers showed up throughout Friday, June 19 to paint on the intersection’s pavement.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs spearheaded the effort, which was funded completely by donations. Artist and teacher Vedale Hill designed and coordinated the mural’s collective painting within the 92-foot-wide intersection. Hill operates Jazale’s Art Studio with his brother Darren. Located a half mile south on King Drive, Jazale’s conducts art-education programs for children. Many families came out to paint.

Project coordinators made brief remarks at noon. Deshea Agee, executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District, told the crowd that this collective image will be visible for a long time, until it gradually fades.

A DJ and hand drummers enhanced the festive atmosphere. Beverages, treats and other items were distributed at a hospitality tent. Many people stopped by to observe the progress and mingle safely in the large area that was closed all day to motor vehicles. Hill started laying out the design early Friday morning and was still rolling paint at 7 p.m. He described the pavement as a “beautiful canvas” for a welcoming and highly visible statement that Black lives do indeed matter.

Coggs said the date was chosen to honor Juneteenth, which commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when the last of people enslaved in America learned that they had been freed, following the end of the Civil War. This year’s annual Juneteenth parade and festival was cancelled due to the pandemic, so this event served as a smaller scale gathering with a purpose. “This is an opportunity to appreciate the moment and also recognize all the work that lies ahead,” said Coggs. Numerous protests have taken place in the area in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, and in response to other killings of unarmed Black people in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 station is located just west of the intersection.

The mural was created in the neighborhood called Harambee, which means “all pull together” in Swahili. Individuals focused on painting respective swirls of color, amidst all the activity. “This is people from all over the community pulling together to create a beautiful message right here on the street,” said Coggs.

Mural sponsors were Athena Communications, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Historic King Drive Business Improvement District, Walmart and Westcare Wisconsin. City of Milwaukee officials arranged for the street closures.