CoPA @ The Mayer Building

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from throughout the Midwest instead of only Milwaukee. Their recently opened “7th Annual Member's Exhibition” with over 100 participants found a home in the Historic Third Ward's Mayer Building at 342 North Water. Approximately 400 photographs in the exhibition capture a multitude of subjects: abstract images, bears, birds, butterflies, cityscapes, home interiors, the human figure, flowers, landscapes, portraits, and seascapes. Nature continues to be an inspiration, admired and reflected by many of these fine artists, while technology and photoshopping assist in advancing creativity. Alongside each photo easy to read and understand identification cards detail the artist, offer a defining statement regarding the subject and sometimes mention a specific photographic or printing technique, which provides context for the viewer. One striking photo dominates the entrance. When you enter the Mayer building on the first floor and enter the expansive hall, look directly to the left. A large-scale portrait by Sylke Vonk catches one's attention. The young girl stares directly at the viewer while sunlight glistens on her auburn hair, a picture of dissipating innocence. Farther along in the exhibition, Jack Long prints a canvas and stretches the image over an aluminum frame. His unusual framing accompanies an original technique that he describes as “fluid photography,” while the exact specifics to this process remain the artist's secret. Past CoPA president Robb Quinn displays one, great panoramic photograph. The long rectangular image depicts over 100,000 protesters marching outside the Capitol building in Madison on March 11, 2011. A timely print that Quinn accidentally shot and resonates with political overtones. D'Attilio presents "Miss Hong Hanh Noi", a photo montage gleaned from his five years documenting the modern Vietnamese world. A teenage girl sits in a doorway and also against the cityscape perhaps dreaming with expectations for her future. This will be a new era for her to live in. Other photographers include Coree Coppinger, Eddee Daniel, Michael R. Flasch and William Zuback, while countless others present images on aluminum, canvas, gabor board, and paper. And one photographer hosts the exhibition at a front desk, where refreshments might be found to provide additional comfort. This friendly CoPA representative will answer any questions about the organization's activities, meetings or the photographic fine art. CoPA promotes aspiring to fine art in photography and offers assistance to those who would further their appreciation and understanding of the art. Or, as the members believe in, “cultivating awareness of contemporary photography.” In the upcoming year D'Attilio will be offering a Photo Safari Workshop in Southeast Asia, October 12-25, 2011 for those interested in taking their photography to exotic places, and a brochure was available for anyone interested. Be sure to stop by and visit the Annual CoPA exhibition when in the Third Ward and discover how exciting CoPA has become while enjoying the wonders to photography. With the exhibition open seven days a week, and the building accessible for viewing beginning at noon, the show will continue through May 21. Or contact www.copamilwaukee.com. for information regarding the monthly schmoozes, portfolio reviews and fall lecture series the organization sponsors for its members.