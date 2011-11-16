From the Corners of the World

In a series of documentary photographs taken in remote corners of the world, UW-Milwaukee focuses attention on this fine art's narrative voice. The Union Art Gallery's upcoming exhibition "Shutter" presents seven artists who tell their stories through more than 50 pictures captured from unfamiliar places. In this significant photography exhibition, the artists follow in the great traditions of Henri Cartier-Bresson and Margaret Bourke-White.

Among the photographers represented is 2011 Pulitzer Prize winner Barbara Davidson, highlighting selections from her award-winning series "Victims of Gang Violence." Shot in Los Angeles, Davidson escaped crossfire and attended funerals in her intimate documentation of American neighborhood tragedies.

Curtis Mann, a participant in the 2010 Whitney Museum of Art Biennale, is represented by collaged and staged images that incorporate inventive erasures from the picture in his finished print.

Work by Argentinean Alejandro Chaskielberg and Iranian Shadi Ghadirian will be included if their entries come through the hurdles of a trade embargo and shipping. Transferring art from one continent to another can cause untold delays, charging the composition of an exhibition with an element of surprise.

Two Milwaukee artists complement "Shutter" with local portraits and prints. Darren Hauck draws on city images and Kevin J. Miyazaki will cover the gallery's two-story east wall with photos from Madison's January protests.

UWM's Union Art Gallery plans a reception featuring an informal talk by Davidson and Mann when the exhibition opens, 5-8 p.m., Nov. 18. The young, Irish-born artist Richard Mosse, who presented artwork in London's Tate Modern exhibitions, will give a more formal gallery lecture on his latest prints, depicting the Congo, at 7 p.m., Dec. 1.

Art Happenings

47th Annual Holiday Art Fair

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

227 State St., Madison, Wis.

Ninety distinguished artists fill the MMoCA for an opportunity to peruse or purchase fine art and collectibles at the beginning of the holiday season 2-8 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20.

Sacred and Secular

Central United Methodist Church

Wisconsin Avenue at 25th St.

Painter Valerie Pawlak's exhibition on classical and contemporary reflections on the sacred is open 1-6 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through December 3.

New Gifts to the Collection: Russian Lacquer Boxes

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine, Wis.

This unique exhibition, opening Nov. 20, focuses on Wendy Lee McGarvey's gift of 40 handcrafted and painted Russian boxes that blur distinctions between craft and fine art.