The Couto Brothers @ 1st & Pittsburgh

A young man biking on downtown's Water Street that eventually turns into 1st rides over the sidewalk and stops with his camera in hand. He clicks a picture of an eye-catching, exotic mural, freshly painted on a building at the corner. This bewitching, two-story artwork immediately grabs the attention of anyone passing by the wall on 1st and Pittsburgh in Milwaukee's Fifth Ward. The mask like face accompanied by two open hands beckons to all those willing to stop and seize a moment to appreciate art.

The original cornice and frieze from the cream city brick building [although the artwork was applied to newer brick] beautifully frames the mural at the top, highlighting the old Milwaukee architecture and accenting the mural. A wall radiating vibrant hues from a black background to the surrounding neighborhood, the striking work was painted courtesy of Alex and Christ Couto, their distinctive signature integral to the image. The two brothers discovered they shared a mission to bring their unique artwork to Milwaukee in an effort to add brilliant color to the sometimes-gray cityscape, especially during the winter months.

Art by the Coutos on 1st and Pittsburgh marks the first mural collaboration for the brothers. After painting separately for several years, Alex and Chris decided to seriously consider art their life's calling, a chosen profession, and become an official business team. Ever since, they work together on all aspects of their art, and as Alex claims, "Two heads are twice as creative."

This particular project required assistance from Joan Julian, owner of the building and Doug Krimmer, a photographer who houses his MKE Studio on the first floor and was instrumental in recommending this location to the brothers. After the pair designed and proposed the mural that received Julian's permission, the Coutos reached out to the community for support. Several fundraisers sponsored by ART Milwaukee [www.artmilwaukee.com] and Christopher Roze of Milwaukee Odyssey [an event planning organization] assisted in recouping the costs for the project while the Cuotos donated their expertise and time.

With enough funds in hand for the necessary equipment and paint, the Coutos drew on their upbringing that marries Brazilian and New York cultures adding acquired aesthetics from their global travels. In a culmination of diversity that also celebrates Milwaukee's ethnic heritages, their glowing 'mask' references Asian, African, Latino and Native American infused with a spiritual ambiance. The mural will be a permanent addition to the neighborhood's scenery because a special sealant protects it from the elements during the changing seasons. By capturing the city's attention on this one particular street, the Coutos promote the importance of art in the community, especially for children whose art experiences are becoming more limited due to educational budget cuts. Perhaps this mural will inspire other businesses and organizations to consider adding their own permanent art to create a collection adorning buildings the entire length of the each neighborhood along the lakefront to begin a new tradition of Milwaukee art murals.

The Cuotos are open to any fresh and innovative ideas for creating city art while excited that their other artwork was being featured in a music video premiering at a Los Angeles Film Festival this past week. They look forward to an appearance at Spin on October 16 and 17, 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Take the time to register your opinion and comments on their Milwaukee Mural at 1st and Pittsburgh through Facebook and Twitter; Alex and Chris designed a fan club and group site to communicate their artistic enthusiasm. Or recommend to other businesses in the adjacent areas that they consider permanent art be placed on the neighborhood streets. Milwaukee could be the perfect place for an outdoor art collection to come alive, harbingers to the city's creative economic future. Be sure to visit the brother's website, www.coutoart.com to see more of this duo's exceptional creativity.