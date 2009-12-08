‘DanceCraftArt’ and Marshall Field’s Artwork in Milwaukee

×

David Heino, in whathe hopes will be an annual affair, has organized a two-day event in thegalleries of the,710 W. Historic Mitchell St.A bohemian enclave of sorts, the Kunzelmann-Esser Lofts building is populatedwith many local aspiring and established artists.

“DanceCraftArt,” asHeino is billing it, will offer 40 booths of local artists and craftspeopleoffering unique items on the cheap, and will feature jazz and spoken-wordperformances in the second floor gallery.

The first floorgallery will host a new exhibit called “Winter.” Both spaces will be open on Friday, Dec. 11,from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elsewhere, Blutstein Brondino Fine Art isexhibiting a collection of vintage artwork by Johanna and Addis Osborne, whodesigned the legendary Christmas window and store displays for the ChicagoMarshall Field's State Streetstore in the '40s, '50s and '60s. The artwork is part of the 2009 Art Exchange,on display through Dec. 13, featuring works by FredStonehouse, Marc Sijan and Karl Priebe, among others, and poster lithographyfrom Les Maitres de L'Affiche.