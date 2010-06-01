Dawn Farina @ Gallery 2622

Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum. Farina recently returned from Arizona to Brookfield, Wisconsin and this gallery opening celebrated her reintroduction into the Midwest. While she graduated in the 80's from Mount Mary College with a degree in Fashion Design, Farina used this design expertise to fabricate her affordable jewelry, clocks, mirrors, sculptures, wall hangings and wind chimes that caputure a 1950's and 60's expression through bright colors and geometric shapes. Her clocks even have a curled second hand, which Farina adds herself. The artist chatted for a moment at the crowded gallery on Friday night where she enjoyed renewing acquaintances with the Milwaukee art community.

Q: What inspired your glass art?

A: I've been an artist all my life and when I see anything mass produced I run the other way. But 12 years ago my friend and I were asked to teach a class at Boerner Botanical Gardens. We were supposed to do something with pebbles. But we tried something more complicated and then used a stained glass process instead. That began my interest in glass.

Q: Is all your artwork made from only glass?

A: I feel like it's glass painting. And I only use glass or stained glass and aluminum, usually polished for my work. The aluminum frames the glass, illuminates it, rather than stainless steel, and works so well. My glass is either layered or fused, and while I buy it in sheets, new, I use scrap glass as well%u23AFTiny pieces to use in the jewelry. “Repurposed” I call it. Ninety percent of this show, exhibit, is repurposed glass. I tried to use the existing colors and glass I had.

Q: What's the context for your designs?

A: I never look through a book or anything. You always tend to start copying what's there. I'm influenced by shapes, colors in my life. I wish to stay fresh. I never reference any other art, but people tell me my art has a retro feel. It's something that I have a passion for. I'm going with my passion and I want people to like what they buy.

Q: What's ahead for you now that you're in Wisconsin again?

A: I came back here every summer when I was in Arizona, so I do have people here who know and follow my work. You can find it on display at Morning Glory Art Gallery in the Performing Arts Center downtown. I also exhibited, and will continue to do so, in the Mount Mary College Starving Artists Show and Art Off the Square in Madison every summer. That's why I came back, so many connections to Milwaukee remain. The jewelry is new for me this year and I make the ear wires myself, a design I would like to have patented. And I hope to do some special orders and commissions for private homes. I have done quite a few, and would enjoy doing more. I feel like there's no limit [with working in glass]. If your imagination can figure it, it's usually attainable.

(Contact Dawn at www.DawnFarina.com to view her work or dawnfarina@mac.com)