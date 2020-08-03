'Dead Leaves Wild Flowers' an Eclectic Mix of Styles and Media

× Expand Migration Home by Lynnea Schliesleder

Inspiration Studios in West Allis’ new show, “Dead Leaves Wild Flowers,” opened Friday evening, July 31. The works are diverse, from folk art to ceramics, prints on paper, paintings and much more. I had the pleasure of attending the opening, and meeting most of the artists. There are seven artists in the showing: Anna Stone, Linnea Schliesleder, Heather Eiden, Amy Lynn Marks, Joey Reyes, Billy Baldus and Sondra Salgado.

Amy Lynn Marks, curator, had this to say about “Dead Leaves Wild Flowers”: “People feel hopeless during this pandemic, and art helps you connect and experience a catharsis. Also, what will the world be like after the pandemic? Wildflowers coming out of dead leaves is a metaphor of hope of what will be in the future.” She added that in one sense, the exhibit has been in the making for two years. She developed a group of artists that she knew would complement each other.

Inspiration Studios has been owned by Erico Ortiz since 2014, in a Tuscan design building in the heart of West Allis. In addition to art exhibits, it is home to Village Playhouse, offering theatrical performances. Ortiz has a laid-back personality, and both Amy Marks and Linnea Schliesleder agree that the space is not all about who’s art is best or bringing high-end art to the studio. A humble community has been built, including artists, friends, and even neighbors, who all support each other. I felt most welcome.

“Dead Leaves Wild Flowers” runs for four more Saturdays, August 1-22 from 1-3 p.m. The gallery is located at 1500 South 73rd Street. For more information, visit inspirationstudiosgallery.com.

