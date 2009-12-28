Dean Jensen Gallery’s ‘Big Bangs, Small Bucks’

×

DeanJensen Gallery, located near the theater district on Water Street, presents “Big Bangs, SmallBucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices.

Thiseclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around theworld, including Ireland,the Netherlands, France and Sweden,as well as stateside artists from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jerseyand New York, along with several Milwaukee favorites.

Erie, Penn.’s Suzanne Proulx sendsan intriguing sampling of her inventive sculptures in the form of Dust Bunnies. Seven life-size bunnies,each with its own personality and carefully constructed from dryer lint, wireand thread, come to life in Jensen’s front window. On another table Proulxcasts 14 evocative hands from new and used soap resembling marble. All of thehands have been modeled from people in her own family, including a newborn’stiny fingers. In a separate work close by, Proulx presents baby birds wrigglingfrom oranges in realistic sculptures titled Hatchlings,another artwork that tweaks the familiar into fantasy.

Paintingsappear on the gallery walls with acrylics by Milwaukee Institute of Art &Design graduate Huey Crowley and watercolors by the Netherland’s PieterKusters. Milwaukee’s Santiago Cucullu and KevinGiese provide unique watercolor and graphite images while San Francisco’s Francesca Pastine delicatelycuts the mutual funds page from TheNew York Times.These fragile newsprint websmay be positing an opinion on financial success or ruin.

Jensen’sback gallery features a photographic essay worth studying. The alcove displaysSusan Worsham (Virginia), Wendel A. White (New Jersey), Susana Raab(Washington, D.C.) and Wisconsin’s own Sonja Thomsen, who displays sensitivesuites of miniature digital C-prints in shadow boxes.

The“Big Bangs” exhibit impresses and entices viewers with a wide array ofcelebrated artwork, regardless of whether the viewer is a casual shopper orserious art collector.

“BigBangs, Small Bucks 2” continues through Jan. 30, 2010.