Dean Jensen Gallery's 'Great Impressions'

Dean Jensen Gallery obtains contemporary fine art from around the world and showcases it in Milwaukee. For the fall Gallery Night and Day, Jensen is co-curating an exhibit with Russell Bowman, former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. In “Great Impressions III,” Bowman and Jensen offer an exclusive peek at their private collections, including limited-edition prints.

“Great Impressions III” will be the third in a series displaying works on paper by leading international artists. Peter Doig, Sam Gilliam, Alex Katz, Jim Nutt, Ed Paschke, Kiki Smith, Donald Sultan and Sue Williams are among the prestigious artists in this exhibition.

Jensen will also feature Santiago Cucullu, one of Milwaukee's own and an internationally respected artist. Cucullu recently opened an exhibition in Mexico City titled “In the Lavender Haze,” a series of installations and visual images responding to the writings of philosopher Martin Ayos.

Jensen is still finalizing which works of art will be selected for this exhibition. “I don't exactly know how it will come together just yet, but there will be all contemporary work from blue-chip artists,” he says.

The gallery hosts an opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, as well as a Saturday viewing.

Art Happenings

“Space and Place”

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

“Academy Evenings Conversation: Space and Place,” an event in partnership with the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters, features Martha Glowacki and Carol Emmons discussing their installations for the museum's 100th anniversary exhibition. The event begins 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

Harvest Festival

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

This indoor/outdoor event features Mader's culinary delights, a beer garden and 24 artists in a marketplace at the Charles Allis Art Museum. The 10 a.m.-4 p.m. event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. The $3 entrance fee includes admission to the museum.