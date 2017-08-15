Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities

Historians hundreds of years hence may categorize the present as “the Kardashian age"—a decadent era during which people became famous for their single-minded pursuit of fame itself. With a suite of 13 portraits, artist Deb Marett aims to redefine what it means to be famous. As the watchword of the project has it: “everyone is famous to the people whose lives they have touched."

“Famous" is currently on display at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios through Aug. 27. On Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subjects. Writer and historian Jim Schaap will speak about Diet Eman, a Dutch resistance worker credited with saving the lives of hundreds of Jews in Nazi occupied Netherlands during World War II. Musician and activist Olu Sijuwade is a former police officer who also happens to be African American and is now employed as a non-violent confrontation counselor working to break the chain of domestic violence. By day, Nick Demske works at the Racine Public Library. By night, Demske is a poet who has published two collections and curates the BONK! performance series in Racine.

“Family Workshop: For the Birds"

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

It’s the epidemic no one’s talking about: Each year between 100 million and 1 billion North American birds are killed by flying into windows. To reduce fatal collisions between birds and the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s window-rich environs, the institution invites families to join a workshop on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., in which artistic, bird-shaped decals will be crafted to hang on the windows, warning birds away like an aircraft marshaller. The event is free for members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

The Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Exhibit

MIAD’s Frederick Layton Gallery

273 E. Erie St.

Each year the late Mary L. Nohl’s well-endowed fund disburses much-needed money to local artists through several programs. Best known is the Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists (currently exhibited at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Sept. 17). The Nohl Suitcase Export Fund defrays travel costs for Milwaukee artists to travel the world exhibiting their work. More than 30 artists who have received the award will display their internationally recognized work in a showcase at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design from Aug. 21 through Oct. 8.