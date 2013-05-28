Delafield Arts Center Promotes Creativity & Community

The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive Director Terrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14 With a mission to create, cultivate and collaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts Center's first show featured artist Michelle Richeson.

Richeson’s artwork presents realism with skewed perspectives of her subjects, whether in landscape or figurative work, similar to Cubism. These touches of Cubism add shifting planes to reflect movement as well as a unexpected contemporary take to all her paintings.

Three paintings by Richeson capture carousel horses with these titles: Prairie Rose, North Bay Carousel th Christmas Horse. One of these three, the large scale North Bay Carousel , hangs in the exhibition, an elaborate, gilded carousel horse front and center on the canvas that appears as if in motion. All paintings that Richeson in her artists statement claims, “Bring children great delight, and seem to take them for a ride.”

These three images represent Richeson’s “The Carousel Project, with the trio of paintings also available in three sizes and price points of glicée prints. For every print purchased, Richeson will donate another print to a children’s facility, which might be a children’s hospital although other facilities could also be included for a project she inaugurated to bring joy to youth who might be going through emotional or physical difficulties. Details on the project are available at the exhibition.

Other artists exhibiting in the "DAC Invitational" include Ian Johnson Baker’s brightly colored, spontaneous and free spirited landscapes, tiny images great for collecting art available for $250.00. Another abstract artist, Pamela Anderson, displays several large canvases, although a small imgae, #15, uses acrylic, watercolor, spray paint, and oil pastel on paper to great effect, another collector's item.

Suzanne Garr’s photograph Old Love, Young Love, One Love powerfully recreates the disparity of age through focusing on only encircled arms and their clasped hands in this black and white print, a tender image. In an adjacent gallery, Milwaukee icon Sally Duback brings her expert printmaking to Delafield in Fall From Grace II, a figurative piece created from an inkjet black and white monoprint.

Other well known artists on display include Susan Hale, T.C. Hoffman, Shelby Keefe and sculptor Kevin Polster. The several expansive and joined galleries flow easily from one to another at the center, where the visitor can relax and study the art in serenity. In the back room, artist Susan Farmer-Tiefenthaler exhibits adult students from the Fish Hatchery Studio, a group of individuals who pursue art to express their unique creativity later in life. A second installation of the "Fish Hatchery Exhibition" opens May 31 through June 13 with the center hosting an artist’s reception on June 1, 3:00-5:00 p.m

Also for the month of June, the DAC presents “An Evening of Discovery” on the topic of "Investing in Art" with the artist’s talk by T.C. Hoffman followed by Grunau Wines, whose representative will speak to the “Art of Wine” that includes a wine tasting. The Thursday, June 6 event from 7:00-9:00 requires advance registration with anne@delafieldartscenter.org or please call 262.303.4865 for more details. Directly west of Milwaukee off I-94 with an exit on Hwy C, travel to 527 North Milwaukee Street. With a coffee shop that serves gelato two doors north of the center on the same street, the Delafield Arts Center provides a great way to enjoy an afternoon or evening of art.