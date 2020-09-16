'Designing Justice' for Today and Honoring the Past at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Gene Phillips I Want to Tell My Story Interactive, courtesy of MODA

Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s newest exhibits explore timely issues of social justice, including health care reform, immigration, and racial equality, with brightly colored graphic banners and musical lyrics.

“Designing Justice” features 34 posters ranging created by New-York-based artist Luba Lukova from 2008 to 2020. A number of Lukova’s bold, emotionally weighty images were used during President Obama’s inauguration in January 2009. “It was there that people really connected to the images—she just has this signature ability to really distill an idea,” says Jewish Museum Milwaukee curator Molly Dubin. “She can take one metaphor, and [her art] just speaks volumes beyond what a written description could communicate.”

Since then, Lukova’s bold and influential designs have been used for protests internationally. Originally, “Designing Justice” consisted of 33 posters; however, Lukova added Human Race, a piece specifically created in response to the civil unrest America is currently facing, that will debut at Jewish Museum Milwaukee. “We’re really honored,” Dubin says.

“Designing Justice” will also include two virtual components, including a map-like grid in which guests can share their social justice stories. “Art is such a powerful vehicle for addressing social justice issues,” Dubin says. We really want to engage people. Part of that is to connect and enable them to show their own journeys.”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s concurrent exhibit, “Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan,” displays Door County artist Skye’s cloth fabric banners hand-stenciled with the lyrics of Dylan, one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the last 50 years. “There’s just something really beautiful about that—a forest of lyrics,” Dubin says. “I hope between the two (exhibits), we will be able to speak to a broad and diverse audience.”

The museum opened last month with strict COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place, including temperature checks at the entrance, mandatory masks, sanitation stations, and a capacity limit of no more than 25 guests in the building per hour.

A virtual opening preview, featuring a talk by Lukova and social justice-themed songs, including some written by Dylan and performed by Milwaukee musician Lil Rev, will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. September 16. The event will also include a takeout “Opening Kit,” with wine, cookies and other social justice-inspired items. Both exhibits run through January 31, 2021.

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a number of virtual programs over the next few months, including Critical Conversation Starters: Social Justice Series. For more information, visit www.jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.