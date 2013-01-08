A Door County Renaissance

Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he uses—such as underpainting, layering and glazing—originated in the artists’ workshops of the 15th and 16th century.

His traveling exhibition, “Yard: The Art of Craig Blietz,” is now on display at Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Blietz’s familiar Holsteins, goats and swine wander his linen or muslin canvases surrounded by evocative backgrounds.

Each animal radiates dignity and the patterned beauty of the subject matter is carefully observed through light and shadow, which frequently blurs into abstraction. The creatures can sometimes assume the level of Renaissance portraiture, revealing personality.

Through Feb. 23, the Wilson Center’s exceptional exhibition presents some 24 new paintings, including several of monumental scale. Blietz will be on hand for the opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. A catalogue of the exhibition will be available for purchase at the Wilson Center. Email the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts at rsvp@wilson-center.com to RSVP for the opening reception.

Art Happenings

“Toby Kaufmann-Buhler: Hidden States and Trent Miller: Spindrift and Tether”

James Watrous Gallery in the Overture Center for the Arts

201 State St., 3rd Floor, Madison

Madison’s James Watrous Gallery pairs Toby Kaufmann-Buhler’s video and sound installations with Trent Miller’s charcoal drawings and paintings. These side-by-side exhibitions open Friday, Jan. 11 with a reception held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Kevin Giese: Winter Chapel (4)”

Portrait Society Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St., 5th Floor

Portrait Society Gallery presents the latest edition of its annual meditative exhibition “Winter Chapel.” This year’s artist, Milwaukee’s Kevin Giese, will use natural materials gathered from the wild and traditional wood joining techniques to build a chapel. The exhibition opens Friday, Jan. 18.