Door County's Summer Art Events

Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling <strong>Door County </strong>peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer.<br /><br />Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art plans summer art classes, workshops and special events to enrich Door County's vibrant cultural scene. Visit soon to enjoy the Guenzel Gallery's fascinating exhibit “The Art of Animation,” which illustrates how seven artists create animated films through handmade techniques. Finished videos can be viewed, along with accompanying artwork from these gifted individuals (through July 14).<br /><br />Beginning July 23, the sixth annual Door County Plein Air Festival features 40 international artists for a weeklong event that includes lectures, sunset paintings and time to watch the artists in action as they capture Door County on canvas. Wisconsin artists include Shelby Keefe, Kyle Martin, Katie Musolff, Tom Nachreiner and Bonnie Paruch.<br /><br />Plein air artists will participate in the festival's popular Dockside Quick Paint on Saturday, July 28. The live auction and “Open Door Celebration” for the public takes place 6-8 p.m. that evening. Paintings from this event will be available for purchase to benefit Peninsula School of Art programming. They may be purchased from the gallery's “Plein Air Festival 2012 Exhibition,” which continues through Aug. 18. For the entire schedule of classes and events, visit <a href="http://www.peninsulaartschool.com" target="_blank">www.peninsulaartschool.com</a>.<br /><br />Other art spaces of interest include: Sturgeon Bay's Miller Art Museum and Popelka Trenchard Glass, Egg Harbor's Woodwalk Gallery, Ephraim's Paint Box Gallery and Sister Bay's Festival of Fine Arts (on Saturday, Aug. 11). For a complete listing of Door County art events and venues, check out the complimentary <em>Door Peninsula Arts Guide 2012</em>.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />Edgewood Orchard Galleries <p>4140 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek</p> <p>Edgewood Orchard Galleries remains one of Door County's premier venues for established and new artists. In addition to an expansive outdoor sculpture garden, three indoor galleries feature exceptional artists. Viewers will find Mat Barber Kennedy's architectural watercolors and William Jauquet's primal acrylic images. Racine artist Bill Reid exhibits playful, hand-painted metal creatures. A featured artist for “Exhibit III,” Craig Blietz presents the gorgeous, grand-scale painting<em> Sudden Moon</em>, an image of two Holsteins nose to nose under the evening light. “Exhibit III” opens July 21 with a 4-7 p.m. reception. An artist's demonstration occurs 1-3 p.m. July 22, and Plein Air Paint runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 23. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.edgewoodorchard.com" target="_blank">www.edgewoodorchard.com</a>.</p>