Eric Aho Returns to Tory Folliard Gallery

Tory Folliard Gallery invites a favorite New England painter, Eric Aho, to Milwaukee for “Eric Aho: Occurrence.” The exhibition, Aho’s fifth solo show for the gallery, opens Nov. 20 with new oil on linen landscapes filled with spontaneous expressions. Folliard Gallery’s Nicole Reid describes Aho’s art as “the perfect blend between abstraction and realism.”

“He’s painterly enough to speak to artists, realistic enough to evoke a memory, and sophisticated, so that the painting pulls in atmosphere, light and emotion,” Reid adds.

The exhibit includes Aho’s more traditional landscapes with cool, airy blue and green colors alongside paintings with darker shades that create a somber, brooding presence.

Aho’s oils often maximize an extreme contrast between colors to define light and shadow. A flicker of paint will fall across the linen to delineate a roofline, tree branch or window frame. Both October House and October Shed demonstrate this technique with blazing red-orange hues. In the energizing New Year’s Eve, reds and yellows appear like dissipating fireworks amid the black background.

Regardless of the palette selected by Aho, his artwork maintains a meditative quality as he depicts his individual sensations among the observed world around him. Aho describes it as “when what is seen and what is imagined are one in the same.”

Aho’s paintings have garnered numerous grants and awards, including the 2009 National Academician Elect from New York’s National Academy Museum. Born in Massachusetts, Aho acquired an eclectic education from institutions in Cuba, Finland, the United States and England. The 2-4 p.m. opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 20, offers a 3 p.m. gallery talk by Aho, followed by a question-and-answer period.

“Eric Aho: Occurrence” continues through Dec. 31.

Art Happenings

“Open Canvas 2010”

Pritzlaff Building

333 N. Plankinton Ave.

The annual fund-raiser for the Eisner Museum (online) and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design features more than 80 artists creating spontaneous artworks to be auctioned at the evening’s end. This year’s event features four prominent artists from Beijing. The festivities run 6-11 p.m. Nov. 20. A $50 donation allows viewers to enjoy an entertaining evening of art created in the moment.

“Fall MA/MFA Thesis Exhibition”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

UW-Milwaukee students present artwork that represents the culmination of their academic degrees in this exhibition that opens on Friday, Nov. 19, with a 5-7 p.m. reception.

“Invisible in the City”

Holiday Folk Fair International at State Fair Park

8200 W. Greenfield Ave.

%uFFFDA special photographic exhibition by Afghan artist Zalmai documents the lives of urban refugees for a weekend event that begins on Friday, Nov. 19. The 67th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, which celebrates peace and international cultures, requires an $8-$10 admission fee.

“Fine Line Magazine Launch Party”

Studio Deep End

315 N. Plankinton Ave.

Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber, former owners of the now-closed Armoury Gallery, present the first edition of their international art magazine. A limited number of magazines will be available for purchase at the 7-11 p.m. party on Friday, Nov. 19.