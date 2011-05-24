Exploring Perception at Walker's Point Center for the Arts

Beginning May 27 at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA), Milwaukee artists Colin Dickson and Shane Walsh will present expressions from a "phenomenological point of view." The exhibition "New Work: Colin Dickson & Shane Walsh" explores human perception of objects and space.

The transcendental philosophy of Immanuel Kant inspires Dickson and Walsh, both educated at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

Walsh explores these concepts in WPCA's East Gallery with images that incorporate colored paper, foam core, oil paint and pastels. Drawing on the past and incorporating abstract art with geometrics, Walsh rearranges space in two dimensions to challenge the viewer's perceptions.

Dickson is planning a three-dimensional, site-specific work for the South Gallery. Dickson will attach black bungee cord to the walls and then interweave about 500 feet of cord in an installation that will expand into the gallery foyer. Viewers will be invited into a room layered with a network of cords that will need to be navigated. Those over 5 feet in height must discover how to maneuver through the installation and adapt to the transformed space.

Walsh's visually dynamic, never-before-shown images connect to the installation that Dickson describes as "a minimal, linear essence of myself and the artwork."

The WPCA presents an opportunity to discuss the philosophical concepts behind these innovative works at an opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 27.

"Diving Deep: Figurative Art"

Mount Mary College

2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway

Milwaukee artist Cecelia Franco-Prentice displays assemblages with oil paintings that reflect on womanhood in Mount Mary College's Marian Gallery. An opening reception takes place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

"Nature's Glory"

Edgewood Orchard Galleries

4140 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek

This well-known Door County gallery kicks off the long-awaited summer season with an exhibition honoring nature. A reception takes place 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Featured artist Judi Ekholm hosts a free painting demonstration at the gallery 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 29.