Fall Gallery Night & Day

Calling all art aficionados, scenesters and fans of unattended cheese platters: Gallery Night and Day is nigh upon us. For the 26th year, Milwaukee’s nonpareil art extravaganza will blossom in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and other parts of the city. With more than 70 sites, a complete enumeration of events is out of the question. But a few heads-ups are in order.

The David Barnett Gallery (1024 E. State St.) will display new oil paintings by Milwaukee’s own Robert Richter. The artist’s wood panel surfaces are first incised with a Dremel tool before paint is applied, giving the works an unusual crispness of line. Richter then crafts hand-carved frames to surround and supplement each work.

RedLine Milwaukee (1422 N. Fourth St.) will present “The Human Touch: Contemporary Art from the RBC Wealth Management Collection.” As one of America’s largest securities firms, it’s no surprise RBC recognized that contemporary art is a secure investment. The approximately 40 works visiting Milwaukee explore the human form in its many cultural manifestations and across a range of media. Work by established and soon-to-be established artists will be on display.

Gallery Night and Day also marks the unveiling of Stacey Williams-Ng’s The Nine Muses for the Milwaukee Ballet (504 W. National Ave.). Each of the nine paintings depicts one of the branches of the arts and sciences that the muses were believed to inspire. This art/science is then tied to a ballet that embodies the theme. For example, Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet informs the painting depicting romance.

As the name of the event suggests, Gallery Night and Day lasts but a short span of time. Don’t hesitate: this fleeting smorgasbord of visual art is not to be missed. Visit historicthirdward.org for the location and hours of specific participants.

“Exposed! Harley-Davidson’s Lost Photographs, 1915-1916”

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

Don’t let your inability to pull off Brando’s get-up from The Wild One prevent you from appreciating Harley-Davidson’s beautiful machines. New documentation of the company’s history will be on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum’s “Exposed! Harley-Davidson’s Lost Photographs 1915-1916.” For the first time these recently rediscovered images will add contour and concreteness to our understanding of the early history of one of America’s most iconic aesthetic accomplishments. The photographs enjoy the light of day from Oct. 18 until Jan. 1. Admission is $18 for adults; $12 for students, seniors and military personnel; or $10 for children ages 5-17.