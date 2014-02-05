Fantastic Phantasms at the Tory Folliard Gallery

Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of the sometimes indifferent, sometimes transcendent, sometimes devastating relationship between human beings and nature. If Munch’s name sounds familiar, mayhaps you’ve seen his canvasses at the 2013 Wisconsin Triennial or the Milwaukee Art Museum, where he belongs to the permanent collection.

A fabulist of the painted steel variety, Bill Reid’s sculptures of “What Could Bee?” look as though they leapt from the pages of a children’s picture book. Reid’s creatures are liable to set aflame the artistic imagination of pint-sized viewers. Parents are advised to have spare aluminum foil and finger paint on hand at home.

Like the work of Munch, Briony Morrow-Cribbs’ “New Etchings” attends to the theme of nature. And, like Reid, there is a tasteful infusion of the fantastic. Case in point: her etching of octopi locking tentacles recalls the arcane atmosphere of a 17th-century scientific textbook.

Reception with Frank Styburski

My Wicked Way

516 College Ave., Racine

Racine’s My Wicked Way is a café equally suited for caffeine intake and creative outlet. The space especially prides itself on promoting artistic expression among Milwaukee’s community of young musicians, painters, photographers et al. On display through Feb. 28 is the photography of Chicago-based Frank Styburski. The artist will be present on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3-8 p.m. in order to converse, inspire, advise or just shoot the breeze with anyone wanting to pick the brain of an established photographer.

Riverwest Elders “Creative Expressions”

Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

926 E. Center St.

The Riverwest Elders Action Network is comprised of Riverwesters more than 50 years of age with the stated purpose “to share wisdom, to live to our full potential, and to give back to the community.” From Feb. 8 until March 8, the organization will be sharing the wisdom of their well-lived, community-oriented lives through crocheting, embroidery, poetry, card making, music and other surprising mediums. The month-long exhibition begins with a reception on Feb. 8 from 1-5 p.m. and artists introductions from 2-3 p.m.