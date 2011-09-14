Festivals, Benefits to Support Milwaukee Art

Milwaukee abounds with opportunities to support our artistic, creative communities. Festivals and fund-raisers, often aided by the weather and colors of fall, provide a great chance to enjoy the season while encouraging our city's unique culture. The following represents a sampling of upcoming events.

Hidden River Art Festival: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts gives a boost to Wisconsin artists and educational programs through this annual festival. The prestigious event features 80 juried artists, 11 emerging artists, the exhibition “Katie Musolff: River Journal” in the Ploch Art Galley and a public art project titled Pause. In addition to work by 2010 award-winner Richard Jones, patrons will find jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, prints and wearable art on display Sept. 16-18.

Wisconsin Art Auction: The Museum of Wisconsin Art auctions 100 pieces of donated art to raise funds for a new museum. Available art can be viewed on the museum's website. The auction will be held 4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at West Bend Mutual Insurance Co.'s Prairie Center (1900 S. 18th Ave., West Bend).

MIAD Student/Alumni Art Sale: On Oct. 21-22, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design's annual sale in the Fourth Floor Gallery will assist artists and collectors.

Open Canvas: This popular annual fund-raiser features artists working on blank canvases for an entire afternoon. At the end of the evening, the works will be auctioned off to benefit MIAD student scholarships. Enjoy appetizers and drinks while watching the artists paint at the Pritzlaff Building on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Art Happenings

Continuum 10: Jan Serr—About Face

Inova Gallery/UWM Peck School of the Arts

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Renowned Milwaukee artist Jan Serr presents new figurative paintings in this exhibition. A 2-4 p.m. Sept. 18 opening reception includes an artist's talk at 2:30 p.m.

The Moment: A New Era

Museum of Wisconsin Art

300 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend

Toast to the future at this 5-8 p.m. Sept. 22 event. Leaders of the Museum of Wisconsin Art will discuss the MWA's plans for its new building and upcoming exhibitions.