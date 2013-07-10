A Festive Night for Fashion

With sponsorship from the Shepherd Express , RedLine Milwaukee presents a gala pre-event to its Fourth Annual Fusion Fashion Show and RePurposed Runway Design Competition scheduled for Sept. 20. The night’s offerings include fashion design judging, a photo shoot of the designs, food samples from some of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, a visual art display on the theme of “water and environment” and photo opportunities for guests provided by The Original Traveling Photo Booth ($5 donation). The event highlight is musical entertainment by Emmy Award-winning flamenco guitarist Peter Baime.

Those interested in RePurposed Runway may also consider RedLine’s upcoming fall class “Wearable Art,” slated for three Saturdays (Oct. 6, 13 and 20) and focused on various aspects of fashion, including experimental surface embellishment techniques and wearable sculpture. The cost is $120 or $108 for RedLine members. To learn more about RedLine or register for classes visit redlineartmke.org or call 414-491-9088.

RePurposed Runway Sneak Peek will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. at RedLine, 1422 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 and are available at redline-sneakpeek.eventbrite.com/# or theshepstore.com.

Visit the July Artist in Residence: Nora Boedeker

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

Visit the CCC to view the breathtaking oil paintings of July’s Artist in Residence Nora Boedeker. A member of Milwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits staff, the artist is celebrated throughout the Midwest for her naturalistic and often large-scale paintings of flowers and other plants. On Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Boedeker will be available to visit with patrons and discuss her artistic process.

The Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, Inc.

Art Fair Off the Square

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between the Capitol and Monona Terrace, Madison

Looking for a reason for a fun weekend getaway? Join one of Wisconsin’s premiere arts organizations for its biannual art fair in Madison. WAAC boasts 400 professional artists and craftspeople as members, and its fair offerings will include painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, fiber, wood, jewelry, graphics and more. Visit on Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., or Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.