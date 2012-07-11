Fiber, Paper and Light Transform Walker's Point

<span>Contemporary, site-specific installations arrive at Walker's Point Center for the Arts on July 13 in two exceptional new exhibitions.</span><span><br /><br />In the South Gallery, “Above, Beyond and Below” features California artist Cathy Breslaw. She grew up surrounded by her family's fabric business and her work is infused with unusual materials to create dimension that transforms any existing space. Breslaw recently discovered commercial mesh on her travels in Southeast Asia, which she uses to suspend her installations from the ceiling or rest them on the floor. The dyed mesh seems to float in the air or grow from the ground.</span><span><br /><br />In the East Gallery, Charles Matson Lume from Minneapolis presents his exhibit “of air, once, analogous (for Gustaf Sobin).” Lume dedicates each of his exhibitions to a poet, and this one to Sobin, who died in 2005.</span><span><br /><br />While Sobin was born in Boston and educated at Brown University, he lived for 40 years in Provence, France, where he wrote fiction and poetic odes to nature and love. Lume visited Sorbin to view the French cave paintings and his installation pays tribute to these ancient artworks. By repurposing ordinary proofing paper, Lume reflects light to create a romantic experience.</span><span><br /><br />Co-curators Mary Overman and Mike Flanagan arranged the dual installation in an effort to expose Milwaukee to diverse regional and nationally known artists. Overman believes these evocative environments “use materials other than they were originally intended to encompass color, depth, movement and light that transform the available space.” While the exhibition opens July 13, WPCA hosts a 5-9 p.m. reception on Friday, July 27, with a gallery talk by Lume at 7 p.m.</span><span><br /><br />Visual Art Happenings</span> <p style="margin-bottom: 0.0001pt;"><span>South Shore Frolics Festival of Arts</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom: 0.0001pt;"><span>South Shore Park</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom: 0.0001pt;"><span>2900 S. Shore Dr.<br /><br />The Bay View Artists Guild sponsors the ninth annual juried festival featuring more than 70 artists in coordination with the weekend's annual South Shore Frolics. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 15. <em>(For more information on the free event: <a href="http://www.southshorefrolics.org">www.southshorefrolics.org</a>.)</em></span><em><span><br /><br /></span></em><span>J.J. Joyce “Aquatic Series”</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom: 0.0001pt;"><span>Boerner Botanical Gardens</span></p> <p><span>9400 Boerner Dr.<br /><br />Painter J.J. Joyce opened a new exhibition of brightly rendered oil paintings from her “Aquactic Series” on June 29 and hosts a reception before the Garden's Thursday evening concert series on July 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.<br /><br />Janet Kimberling</span></p> <p><span>Landmarks Gallery</span></p> <p><span>231 N. 76<sup>th</sup> St.<br /><br />Janet Kimberling began painting scenes in Milwaukee during the 1950s, long before moving to New Mexico. Several of her excellent watercolors of the Milwaukee area are on display at Landmarks Gallery, but the bulk of the current exhibition is devoted to her more recent oils of bucolic Englanda perfect tonic for the summer of the Jubilee and the London Olympics. Through July 21.</span></p> <p><span> </span></p>