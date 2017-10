A quote by the Forbidden City's Emperor Qianlong adorns a wall in the Baker/Rowland Galleries at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM): “Delight is indeed born in the heart. It sometimes also depends on its surroundings.”

This thought guided the hands and minds of the artists in the Koss Gallery exhibition “Emerald Mountains: Modern Chinese Ink Paintings from the Chu-tsing Li Collection,” one of five exhibits in the MAM's “Summer of China.”

The “shanshui