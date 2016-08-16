‘Fitz and Friends’ Celebrates International Art and Local Music

“Fitz and Friends” is a three-day-only, pop-up gallery featuring artists from around the world and musicians from around Milwaukee. Founder Shaun Watson moved from his native London to Milwaukee at age 15, leaving him with a cosmopolitan background and love for his adopted city that inspired the show.

“It started when I was brainstorming about how I could present my own work as well as works by friends and artists that I’ve met around the world,” says Watson. “I wanted to present this art to a Milwaukee audience.” Watson contrasts the atmosphere of “Fitz and Friends” with the stereotypical gallery opening: “We wanted to produce a show that’s fun. There will be art, drinks and local music without the pretentiousness and stuffiness of a traditional gallery.”

The exhibited works span continents as well as media, including painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Friday, Aug. 19 boasts five different local performers: saxophonist Jay Anderson, poet K.J. Prod7igy, Abby Jeanne, Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band and Siren. Closing night, Sunday, Aug. 21, features the inimitable piano stylings of Anthony Deutsch followed by the overflowing soul of D’amato. “Fitz and Friends” takes place at 131 W. Seeboth St.

Theatre Happenings:

“Cause Collective: In Search of the Truth”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

The search for truth is a cause that resonates in this current political environment of dissimulation, insinuation and bold-faced lies. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Cause Collective visits the Lynden Sculpture Garden with their Truth Booth, an enormous inflatable speech bubble and recording booth that has traveled the world since 2011. Individuals are given two minutes in the Truth Booth to poetize, wax philosophic or otherwise proffer their views on the theme “The truth is…” The Cause Collective will solicit your input from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donna Lexa Memorial Art Fair

Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail

South of I-94 on Hwy 83

Donna Lexa had a passionate belief in the healing powers of artistic activity. As an art therapy intern at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital in the mid-1980s, Lexa left such a meaningful mark on her patients that she was induced by a patient’s husband to start a non-profit community center to continue patients’ rehabilitation process. To celebrate Lexa’s memory and legacy, an annual arts fair was founded to continue her work by exhibiting and selling works primarily by regional artists working in a wide variety of media, including—but not limited to—blessing plaques, stained glass, hand-woven rugs and wire sculpture. The festival takes place along the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail in the village of Wales. The one-day event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.