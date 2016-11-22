Five Local Artists Awarded Nohl Fellowships

When Mary L. Nohl died in December of 2001, the unusually well-heeled artist left the Greater Milwaukee Foundation a $9.6 million bequest to support local visual arts and education programs. Now in its 14th year, the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists are among the most coveted awards available to local artists. Five artists have been chosen from 151 applicants as the 2016-2017 Nohl Fellows. The honor comes with a cash prize and a place in a June 2017 exhibition of Nohl Fellows at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art.

As the winners in the Established Artist category, Jesse McLean and Joseph Mougel will each receive a $20,000 fellowship. McLean works with moving images to explore the power and failures of mediated experiences to bring people together. Mougel is a former Marine whose work uses photography, video, performance and computer-constructed environments to create site-responsive work.

The three winners in the Emerging Artist category will receive $10,000. Rose Curley will use her fellowship to continue work on her graphic memoir, a coming-of-age story about being adopted transracially and growing up in the Midwest. Robin Jebavy paints intricate canvasses of layered glasswork, which put many a stained glass window to shame. Brooke Thiele is an animator, performance artist and filmmaker whose work explores identity, memory and nature. Thiele will finish her short experimental film The Deer Queen as a Nohl Fellow.

Watercolor Painting Party

Inspiration Studios

1500 S. 73rd St.

Rosalie Robison’s “Watercolor Ease and Metal Mania” is currently on display in West Allis’ Inspiration Studios. The exhibition intermingles highly detailed watercolor scenes and whimsical metalwork made from recycled materials. From 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, Robison will preside over a watercolor painting party during which attendees will create their own watercolor works, guided and inspired by Robison and nourished by light refreshments.

Kate E. Schaffer at the Cedarburg Cultural Center

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

Each month the Cedarburg Cultural Center confers the fleeting position of Artist in Residence on a local artist. The appointment yields mutual benefits. The public is given the opportunity to watch an artist in action and to converse with the artist about the finer points of art. For his/her part, the artist gets invaluable publicity and potential patrons. Painter and writer Kate E. Schaffer is coming to the end of her tenure as the CCC’s November Artist in Residence. Schaffer’s work blends a graffiti-esque aesthetic with a satisfying simplicity that renders her abstract canvasses appealing and accessible. Schaffer will be on site 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.