Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collectionfeaturing more than 900 paintings and sculpturesto the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece for MSOE's Grohmann Museum, which opened to the public in October 2007. This fall, a series of events and exhibitions will mark the museum's fifth anniversary.<br /><br />Opening Sept. 7, the exhibition “MSOE at Work: Selections from the Campus Archives” presents images and photographs of the school and its students. This exhibit sheds light on the history and evolution of MSOE.<br /><br />On Sept. 29, the third annual “Lost Arts” festival will feature blacksmith Kent Knapp, glassmaker Mary Spencer, lace-maker Kate Ehlke, weaver Cheryl Meyers and wooden shoe carver Bob Siegel. The event, which offers live music and the opportunity to talk to the craftsmen, runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m.<br /><br />At 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, catch Jeffrey Hollander's piano concert titled “From Gershwin to Grohmann.”<br /><br />The museum's anniversary weekend takes place Oct. 19-21, with events that coordinate with Gallery Night and Day, including an exhibition of artwork by Carl Spitzweg, a noted German author, painter and poet. Eckhart Grohmann will be part of a special event 5-9 p.m. on Gallery Night, Oct. 19. The museum offers free admission and tours noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.msoe.edu/museum" target="_blank">www.msoe.edu/museum</a>.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />“Inner Demons and Daemons”<br /><br />Elaine Erickson Gallery <p>207 E. Buffalo St.</p> <p>Steven Lubahn is a birdwatcher and mixed-media artist who uses charcoal, graphite and china marker to create fascinating images. This exhibition opens with a 5:30-8:30 p.m. reception on Sept. 7.<br /><br />“After-Math”<br /><br />Studio 915, Gallery and Atelier </p> <p>915 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee</p> <p>Photographers Jarob J. Ortiz and Nathan Ortiz open an exhibition 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at this up-and-coming South Milwaukee gallery.</p>