Folliard Gallery Captures ‘The Laughter of Trees’

Arizona artist Robert D. Cocke merges landscape and still life in oil paintings that interpret the poetic phrase “the laughter of trees.” His solo exhibition “Robert D. Cocke: The Laughter of Trees,” opened in Milwaukee this month at Tory Folliard Gallery.

The title alone entices viewers to visit Folliard Gallery, where Cocke’s sherbet-colored skiesin various stages of luminescent light, be it early-morning dawn, mystical dusk or hazy sunsetdraw attention to the artist’s otherworldly paintings. Clouds appear to swirl and sway in mesmerizing patterns on canvas or board, coaxing a closer look at the artist’s expert realistic style.

Viewers are further enticed to observe the minute brush strokes and detailed textures Cocke applies to antique and found objects. The artist reinvents the composition and context of commonplace items, usually taken from his personal collections or memories, and turns his landscapes into dreamscapes.

Two of Cocke’s paintings contrast eternal skies and black backgrounds, reproducing evening’s mystery. The painting Night on the Town places a slate-gray stone ledge against an ebony night in which a cherry, coin and lipstick tube, among other familiar treasures, precariously sit on the wood panel. His oil on linen Social Studies portrays a tepee on a stone tabletop while a dark, speckled atmosphere covers marbles, matchsticks and vintage toys that surround the home in a haphazard array.

On a north wall in the main gallery Cocke exhibits three miniature multimedia watercolors. One titled GO depicts a weathered suitcase lying on the ground at a lakeshore, where trees and cotton clouds hover pleasantly over the two encouraging letters printed on the luggage. Indeed, the word “go” echoes the essence of Cocke’s art. His enchanting, timeless images transport viewers to magical vistas where the imagination may journey, linger, rest and then rejuvenate to inspire a smile.

“Robert D. Cocke: The Laughter of Trees” continues at Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 13.