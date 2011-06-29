Folliard Gallery Welcomes 'Summer in Wisconsin'

Summer officially started June 21, though the gray skies would seem to say otherwise. Despite the unpredictable weather, Tory Folliard Gallery's biennial exhibition “Summer in Wisconsin” is guaranteed to bring vibrant warmth, color and creativity to the city.

The exhibition, which runs July 1-Sept. 3, showcases more then 30 artists celebrating the seasonal theme through 50-plus artworks. Familiar artists abound, though some are adding a new twist. For example, the renowned Tom Uttech will present photographs instead of oils on linen, and Jan Serr will display painted images in place of her usual prints.

Three-dimensional artists include sculptors Edward Larson, Kendall Polster, Bill Reid and Richard Taylor. Jim Rose will offer several new furniture designs.

Wisconsin's serene landscape will be on view through works by Rodger Bechtold, Craig Blietz, Cathy Martin and William Nichols.

Abstract painting finds a summer home, too, as Terrence Coffman and Jennifer Price present images that will contrast with the highly realistic still life of Patrick Farrell.

Perhaps it is Joe Hameister that best captures Brew City's summer highlights, in his small painting of two Heineken beer bottles bathed in pale light.

Tory Folliard Gallery hosts a 5-9 p.m. reception on Gallery Night, Friday, July 29. A number of artists participating in the exhibition will be in attendance to discuss their visions of Wisconsin summers.

On July 30, Barbie Blutstein and Steve Brondino will offer an auction of fine and decorative art and antiques at their gallery, Blutstein Brondino Fine Art, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 212, in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building. The gallery is seeking consignments of paintings, prints, sculptures and fine decorative arts for the auction. For additional information, including inclusion in the auction, call 1-800-737-3715.

Art Happenings

“Charlie's in Kodachrome”

Portrait Society Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor

A 20-minute film produced by J. Shimon and J. Lindemann—shot using Kodachrome, which is no longer manufactured—immortalizes the drive-in Charlie's Place in Hortonville, Wis. Shimon and Lindemann will introduce their film at a 6 p.m. reception June 30 (during which the film will be screened several times).

“Inside/Outside Closing Event”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Bring a picnic to this 6:30-9 p.m. June 29 program of Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg's outdoor sculpture Coal-and-Ice. The event will feature a viewing of video taken at the exhibition's opening.