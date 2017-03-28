Frank Juarez Gallery Returns to Third Ward

After spending the past decade focusing his arts activities in Sheboygan where he is the art department chair at Sheboygan North High School, Frank Juarez is returning the Frank Juarez Gallery to the Third Ward—specifically, 207 E. Buffalo Street, Suite 600. Its re-inaugural exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, April 8 from 5-8 p.m.

The maiden voyage of the new Frank Juarez Gallery features work by five regional artists working in Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Appleton. “Tony Conrad will be exhibiting a couple of graphite drawings on wooden panels,” says Juarez, “His work is non-representational and based on movement and harmony.” Painter Dale Knaak has contributed seven works to the exhibition: “Dale abandoned the use of a paint brush and now works with non-traditional tools such as palette knives and spatulas. He paints still lifes and achieves a great balance between image and texture.”

Sculptor Rob Nielson is presenting a few black and white sculptures made of MDF and milk paint that are assembled from multiple pieces. Juarez describes Melissa Dorn Richards’ paintings as “very bold.” The painter has contributed four large paintings based on a new series of studies of a mop head. “Sara Willadsen is a mixed media artist who uses found papers and fabrics in her work,” says Juarez. “She makes very intricate compositions out of everyday objects.”

“The World Is Mostly Lines and Colours”

Groovy Dog Gallery

2401 N. Weil St.

“The World Is Mostly Lines and Colours” is a solo exhibition of new works by Groovy Dog Gallery owner Shaun Watson. With a little help from his friends, Watson explores themes of intimacy and friendship. An entire gallery wall will be engulfed by 40 ink drawings depicting friends’ mouths. Some friends were especially generous, posing naked for four-foot inkjet prints that Watson painted using an iPad. The prolific artist also created a zine of drawings made over the past few months while preparing the exhibition. “The World Is Mostly Lines and Colours” opens with a party on Saturday, April 1 from 7 p.m. to midnight featuring free beer and a print giveaway.

“A Professor’s Legacy: Students of David V. Holmes”

Mathis Gallery

900 Wood Road, Racine

“A Professor’s Legacy: Students of David V. Holmes” celebrates the formative influence of former UW-Parkside Art Professor David V. Holmes (1945-2014). With contributions from 16 erstwhile students and colleagues, the exhibition is a testament to how an effective teacher helps students find their own voices instead of producing uniform epigones. “Although our styles weren't the same, our vision of bringing art into the world was,” says contributing artist Erin Hammond, “he challenged me, saw that I had a distinct line and continued to encourage me to find out more of what that was.” A reception for the exhibition (which will be on view through April 19) takes place Saturday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m.