Frank Lloyd Wright's Continuing Influence

Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy continues to endure. The city is currently celebrating Wright's career with a major retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM), and two other exhibitions provide complementary context for his influence on organic architecture and fine crafts.

The Peltz Gallery exhibition "Collector's Choice" will display the aquatints of Frances Myers' Frank Lloyd Wright Portfolio (1980), in whichMyers aesthetically deconstructs and stylizes six of Wright's most famous architectural masterpieces. Peltz owns one portfolio from the 50-print release, which the Milwaukee Art Museum also purchased for its permanent collection.

Myers' prints will showcase buildings such as New York's Guggenheim Museum, Racine's Johnson Wax Building, Oak Park's Unity Temple and Wind Point's Wingspread, the former Herbert F. Johnson residence. Myers, married to fellow artist Warrington Colescott, is an acclaimed Wisconsin artist and educator with a long, prestigious career. The entire first-floor gallery will exhibit Myers' striking perspective on Wrightworks on paper that remain fresh and timeless 30 years later.

The lower level will display what Peltz describes as "the well priced and nicest prints" from the gallery's extensive art collection, including several Picasso works on paper. An official opening reception will be held on Gallery Night, Friday, April 15, although the exhibition will be available to preview in March.

Among other things, Wright was known for embracing new technology and crafting exquisite furnishings to complete his interiors. The Milwaukee Art Museum explores these concepts in the upcoming exhibition "The New Materiality: Digital Dialogues at the Boundaries of Contemporary Craft," opening March 10. View 16 forward-thinking artists who merge modern digital devices with fine craft materials.

Frank Lloyd Wright: A Family Legacy

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

MAM hosts a lecture by Thomas L. Wright, grandson of Frank Lloyd Wright, about his days spent at Spring Green's Taliesin in the 1940s. The 3 p.m. lecture Friday, March 11, is free with museum admission.

Moct

240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

On Friday, March 11, Annie B. produces her first event for 2011. You'll find music, performance art and visual art along with free appetizers and affordable drinks. More than a dozen artists will exhibit in the gallery. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show begins at 8 p.m. A $10 donation allows you to enjoy live music for the entire evening.