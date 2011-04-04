Frank Lloyd Wright & Thomas Wright @ Taliesin East

Frank Lloyd Wright's grandson, Thomas Wright, graciously found time to visit Milwaukee this past March to honor his Grandfather's legacy. During a lecture at the Milwaukee Art Museum, T. Wright discussed the rich cultural life at Taliesin East experienced at his summer's in the Spring Green complex. This continues his discussion with excerpts from his lecture.

What were a few of the cultural experiences at Taliesin East?

I had explained about Saturdays, with movies or music presented on the weekends. On Sundays, Grandfather would give a lecture at breakfast, perhaps one I remember was on the Wisconsin River Valley. Then, [later that day] we all gathered in the family room and had Sunday night dinner. After dinner, well-known musicians would come in and play [on Sunday nights], so culturally it [the weekends] were very rich. The week was to do tasks to keep Taliesin going, the weekends were for this culture. It was an incredible, open experience. My brother, a few years after me had the same experience. When my son came of age, I wanted him to have the same experience [at Spring Green] but this was unable to be duplicated, this experience for another generation.

How did you know Frank Lloyd Wright as your grandfather as opposed to the "Great American Architect?"

My Grandfather was distant from his family and even though I lived in the family quarters, I rarely saw him. I may have shaken his hand once or twice. I remember him from his cape, his cane and his hat. He didn't need his cane, he used the cane as a prop to point out things or as a phony weapon to use if people disagreed with him. I usually remember him showing all the famous people around Taliesin.

What kind of formal architectural classes were there and did you know any of the apprentices?

There were no formal classes or sessions in the drafting rooms. There were a cadre of senior apprentices and they executed a lot of the working drawings for the buildings. These senior apprentices were mentors on his behalf. They really provided the hands on experience for the organic architecture he [FLW] talked about. I hung out with several apprentices including some that became well-respected architects, Jackson Wong practicing in Portland, Oregon. David Dodge, John Howe. Wes Peters married Svetlana's daughter. He owned the farm next to Taliesin, and was an architect [and engineer]. He was a foreman for the farming. This was an important family heritage [that I was allowed to be a part of] and an opportunity that was available to me [that I was grateful for].

The third part of Thomas Wright's lecture dealt with "Green Architecture'' and living in a Frank Lloyd Wright home. T. Wright speaks to how the organic architecture FLW believed in influences today's lifestyles. More questions and answers next week toconclude the Thomas Wright Q & A. Visit the Milwaukee Art Museum to view the entire exhibition "Frank Lloyd Wright: Organic Architecture for the 21st Century'" and discover further programming planned in coordination with the exhibition.