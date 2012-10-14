Gallery Night and Day Adds to the Beauty of Fall

Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn.

Cardinal Stritch University’s “Beyond Vision: Tactile Art” in the Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery features accessible, hands-on three-dimensional work. Walk through the university’s outdoor sculpture garden and explore family-friendly art at the 5-8 p.m. opening reception on Friday.

Peltz Gallery features a Chicago-based artist in the exhibition “John Himmelfarb: New/Old, Large/Small.” This will be the first Milwaukee exhibit in 10 years for Himmelfarb, who is also opening a show in New York. Enjoy paintings, prints and sculptures inspired by Egyptian pictographs and the all-American truck during the 6-9:30 p.m. artist’s reception on Friday and Peltz’s traditional French Breakfast 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts honors tradition with its “20th Annual Dia de los Muertos” exhibition. An opening reception occurs 5-9 p.m. Friday.

In his lobby studio, Pfister Hotel Artist in Residence Timothy Westbrook will fashion garments from recycled materials. Westbrook recently won the Best Construction award in the Repurposed Runway Design Competition. Visit his studio Friday or Saturday; a reception runs 9-11:30 p.m. Friday.

The Marshall Building offers multiple opportunities for exploring art. Grava Gallery presents “Allyson Giesen: New Jewelry Collection.” The popular Texas jewelry designer crafts handmade adornments at affordable prices. Stop in 5-9 p.m. Friday or 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Dave Bernacchi curates a one-night-only exhibition featuring Brewers baseball prints by Ronald Modra, the award-winning Sports Illustrated photographer. Revisit images from the ’70s and ’80s from 5-9 p.m. Friday in the Marshall Building.

Blutstein Brondino Fine Art’s “New Photo Expressions 2012” features the works of eight photographers, including MIAD graduate Julia Kozerski, an artist seen in People Magazine . The gallery hosts an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Greymatter Gallery displays Alice O’Neill’s graphic drawings and prints in “21 Irving,” opening with a 5-9 p.m. reception on Friday.

Sky High Gallery in Bay View presents “Photographs by Daniel and Samuel.” New York photographer Daniel Arnold combines his prints with the works of Chicago filmmaker Samuel Macon. Both artists will attend a 6-10 p.m. reception on Friday.

RedLine Milwaukee features MIAD professor Fahimeh Vahdat in “Protest: From the Freedom Series.” This exhibition of prints coordinates with a live performance titled “CHANGE + ING ROOM” 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

Riverwest’s Dominion Gallery celebrates its first anniversary with a champagne gala and the exhibition “Creepy Dolls.” An opening reception begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Art Happenings

Charles Atlas’ ‘Ocean’

UWM Union Theatre

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Lynden Sculpture Garden sponsors a spectacular film that captures dance performed in a Minnesota quarry. View a free screening at the UWM Union Theatre 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

Third Annual Educators’ Open House

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Educators can enjoy free access to the Lynden noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and learn about potential educational opportunities.