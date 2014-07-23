Gallery Night & Day is Back!

× Expand David Barnett

Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all participants, so here are two noteworthy opportunities.

The NEWaukee Art Bus is taking reservations for a Friday night tour of GN&D. The $25 fee saves you a seat among the other Merry Pranksters who will enjoy complimentary adult beverages and music from a local singer-songwriter while hitting GN&D highlights around the city.

The David Barnett Gallery celebrates Milwaukee’s leadership in water technology and innovation with a new exhibition titled “H20 In Art.” The opening reception on Friday, July 25, from 5-9 p.m., unveils works by venerable names such as Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky and Edward Ruscha. Vintage lithograph posters paying tribute to the Milwaukee River, Lake Michigan and the inland lakes of Wisconsin will also be on display until Oct. 11.

“Conversations with Sculptures: The Trisha Brown Dance Company”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Sculptures are surprisingly eloquent interlocutors when you speak the architectural language of dance. In the idiom of the body, Trisha Brown is a bona fide poet. On Sunday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the Trisha Brown Dance Company will present a program of the choreographer’s works from the 1960s and ’70s, many of which were intended for just such a vernal setting as the Lynden Sculpture Garden provides. These performances offer a rare opportunity to experience the interaction of two art forms that were taking simultaneous strides in the creative milieu of ’60s New York City. Tickets are $35 and available online.

“TIMELINE” and “Existentialism”

RedLine Milwaukee

1422 N. Fourth St.

Existentialism is a philosophical movement that hit its stride in the early 20th century. Mixing the irreverence of Holden Caulfield with the insightfulness of a wizened professor, the Existentialists spoke to the public in an unusually accessible and timely manner. In “Existentialism,” the inaugural exhibition by RedLine Milwaukee’s teen residency program, six young artists wax philosophical about living life authentically. “TIMELINE,” also opening on Friday, July 25, from 6-9 p.m., presents the work carried out by RedLine’s resident artists over the past year. This annual exhibition strives to provide a venue where risk taking is par for the course.