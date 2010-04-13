×

Milwaukee’sart community struts its stuff this weekend with, April 16-17.

TheMilwaukee Artist Resource Network(MARN), with more than 1,200 participating artists, celebrates 10 years with afund-raiser that includes an art treasure huntspread over two weekendstitled“Compass.” The organization received artworks from more than 30 artists,including Pam Anderson, Reginald Baylor, Terrence Coffman and StaceyWilliams-Ng. A filled “Compass” card, or four purchases, enters a person in araffle to win a two-night stay for two at the Grand Geneva Resort. Discover thedetails for the treasure hunt at BroadwayBakery Café on Friday, April 16.

Whileout and about for Gallery Night and Day, be sure to stop at some of these otherfine galleries.

Tory Folliard Gallery: Jennifer Price, asenior at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and winner of Folliard’sfifth annual Gallery Project, debuts her artwork.

Dean Jensen Gallery: Sonja Thomsen presentsa new body of photographic works in an expansive show.

Peltz Gallery: In an exhibitpreceding Warrington Colescott’s June retrospective at the Milwaukee ArtMuseum, the Peltz Gallery features this Wisconsin printmaker in “WarringtonColescott, Selected Works: Paintings, Etchings, and Drawings.” Meet thisrenowned artist and Frances Myers at a reception and catalog signing onSaturday, April 17.

TheHistoric Third Ward’s Marshall Building opens three new galleries to complementthe established favorites.

Bridget Paints: This grand openingshowcases Bridget Griffith Evans’ bird portraits on vibrant backgrounds.

Reginald Baylor Studio: Baylor, former PfisterHotel artist-in-residence, returns to his home studio and offers a coloringbook featuring his unique, impressive paintings.

Grava Gallery: A new exhibition,“Fragments,” features Milwaukee’s Andre Saint-Louis. Figurative faces arecreated in oils that resemble contemporary jigsaw puzzles. An artist’sreception takes place on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m.

Portrait Society Gallery: The exhibition “BigStar" occupies multiple galleries with portraits of the rich and famous.In Gallery A, New York’s Carri Skoczek exhibits linocuts that represent “granddames” of the art world. In Gallery B, Fred Bell paints authors from Americanliterature.

Merge Gallery: This new, second-flooraddition presents a site-specific installation by a trio of artists in“Artifacts, Environments and Residual Energy.”

Thefollowing venues will also excite the senses.

Milwaukee Institute ofArt & Design:The 2010 Senior Exhibition often highlights the future of the city’s artcommunity. An opening reception occurs Friday, April 16, from 5-9 p.m.

Haggerty Museum of Art: Thomas Woodruff’s“Freak Parade” is a fascinating exhibition that deserves a second look beforeit closes April 18.