The night of Oct. 16 and the day of Oct. 17 constitute the final Gallery Night and Day of 2015. Despite the event’s name, a number of the 52 featured institutions are not galleries proper—but this is not to suggest that they are deficient in beautiful offerings. Here are three noteworthy GN&D goings-on.

If you’ll be in East Town on Friday evening, stop by City Hall (200 E. Wells St., from 5-10 p.m.) for your final opportunity to dig “Ghost Prints” by local printmaking collaborative The Dry Points. More than 80 steel engraved portraits of Milwaukee’s founding fathers were graffitied, gold leafed, stamped, stained and generally remixed. The Dry Point’s absurdist treatment modernizes and humanizes the stodgy specimens much to the viewer’s delight. This exhibition is not to be missed.

To the south, in the Third Ward, Neroli Salon and Spa (327 E. St. Paul Ave., Friday 5-8 p.m.), Front Room Photography and local breast cancer survivors are collaborating to create an event manifesting the artistic and existential virtues of courage and perseverance. The participants will be treated to a makeover and will then take part in a live photo shoot.

Over west in Walker’s Point, the Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St., Friday and Saturday 5-10 p.m.) is featuring works from Scátháin (Gaelic for “mirror”), a metal-smithing, wood-shaping, metal and mirror-work shop located in Walker’s Point. If artist John McWilliam’s pieces look uncannily at home it’s probably because he and his 22-person team helped create the Iron Horse’s distinctive fixtures.

“Motion 15” and “The Naked Truth”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

273 E. Erie St.

Two new exhibitions inhabit MIAD’s multiple galleries beginning Oct. 16. In the Frederick Layton Gallery will be “Motion 15: A Juried Alumni Media Exhibit,” kicking off with a reception from 5-9 p.m. on opening night. “Motion 15” collects digital media works from alumni that focus on the function of time-based media in the artists’ creative life. “The Naked Truth” will be shown in the River Level Gallery and is true to its name with the theme of nude figures drawn and painted. Artists include MIAD faculty, staff and alumni belonging to local artist group Boy Heavy, Girls Welcome. Both exhibitions are on display until Dec. 5.