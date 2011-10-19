Gallery Night and Day, Fall Edition

Last weekend the Milwaukee Art Museum began a trend with its Impressionism exhibition that focuses attention on less traditional media, especially prints and works on paper. The city's fall Gallery Night and Day, Oct. 21-22, will continue that notion, featuring an exceptional variety of art at more than 50 venues sure to please first-time participants and avid art collectors alike.

Begin on the second floor of the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., where Blutstein Brondino Fine Art presents “New Photo Expression 2011.” The exhibit offers a fresh look at renowned photographers Lawrence D'Attilio, Eddee Daniel, Robert Israel, Dara Larson and William Zuback, among others, from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Also on the second floor, Greymatter opens “Amalgam,” an exhibition displaying multimedia and prints by Chicago artists Christina Gregor, Michael McGovern and Cherie Tymkiw. The gallery/studio, avant-garde in its inspiration, opens only for special events. Stop in 5-9 p.m. Friday or noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

On the Marshall Building's first floor, Elaine Erickson Gallery features the solo exhibition “Earthbody” by Milwaukee educator and printmaker Rina Yoon. The artist will attend a reception 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The exhibition (through Nov. 19) will be on display Friday until 9 p.m.

A few steps west, on Water Street, is curator William Zuback's exhibition “Madonna & Child: Interpreted” at Soup's On. More than 30 artists portray their unique visions of this iconic theme 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

In East Town, at 604 N. Water St., join Gallery Grand @ GAC to experience the work of artist Della Wells, whose life inspired the upcoming Milwaukee theater production Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly. The exhibition “Artists Who Tell Stories” includes many other Milwaukee creatives who enjoy narrative art. Check it out 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

At State Street and Prospect, David Barnett Gallery displays a retrospective photography exhibition by Tom Ferderbar, who studied under Ansel Adams. Visit the gallery 5-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The Grohmann Museum at the Milwaukee School of Engineering provides a sweeping view of America's railways in “Requiem for Steam: The Railroad Photographs of David Plowden.” Plowden appears for a special event beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. The exhibition (through Dec. 11) also runs noon-6 p.m. Saturday.

Also of special interest for the weekend: RedLine Milwaukee opens “Graffiti Exhibition” by TRUE Skool and hosts a discussion on art's role in the community, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Riverwest Satellite Art Night celebrates the local neighborhood, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Two other interesting exhibitions, at Walker's Point Center for the Arts and Bay View's Riviera Maya restaurant, honor the upcoming Dia de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”).

Art Happenings

Grand Opening

Chazen Museum of Art

800 University Ave., Madison

This two-day event welcomes the public to the new expansion that doubles the size of the Chazen Museum and introduces rarely-before-seen collections. The event features live music and gallery tours noon-5 p.m. Oct. 22-23.

The Expressionist Portrait: Pathos & Persona in German Art

UW-Milwaukee Art History Gallery

3203 N. Downer Ave., Mitchell Hall, Room 154

This impressive exhibition curated by graduate student Nathan Gramse displays fascinating works, primarily on paper, by German and Austrian artists including Max Beckmann, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Kathe Kollwitz and Egon Schiele. The show continues through Oct. 27.