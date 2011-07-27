Gallery Night and Day Opens Doors

On Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, the quarterly Gallery Night and Day opens more than 50 doors to multiple venues so the city will enjoy art. This summer's two-day event welcomes some of most eclectic exhibitions the weekend has ever offered.

This includes a juried exhibition to support Doors Open Milwaukee at My Dwelling (316 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 100) for an evening to promote Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Enjoy their “Doors of Milwaukee” exhibition and cast a vote for the top three images on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Haggerty Museum of Art's “Crossroads: Art on 27th and Wells” will expand for its closing reception, adding artwork by Hans Gindlesberger, Rafael Francisco Salas, Michael Velliquette and Rina Yoon in the SoHi building (720 N. 27th St.) Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RedLine Milwaukee (1422 N. Fourth St.) continues their Second Annual Iron Printmaker Competition after an opening reception at the working studio on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Peruse the evening's Art Lottery Auction before three printmakers begin the exciting challenge on Friday at 9:30 p.m., which finishes at midnight.

Hot Pop (213 N. Broadway) welcomes back University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate Eddie Villaneuva to its gallery in the exhibition “Space Scraps and Totems.” View the wall paintings, sculptures and 2D work on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.

The Mandel Creative Studio (120 N. Broadway) in collaboration with Plaid Tuba presents “The Art of Children's Storybooks” with events for the entire family. Illustrator Joanne Bowring attends on Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m., while Elizabeth Carr and Jeremy Provost offer hands-on demonstrations on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design opens the “Art & The Rivers Contest,” a competition that depicts multimedia images of the Kinnickinnic, Milwaukee and Menomonee rivers. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. during Friday's opening reception.

The Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building plans exhibitions throughout its five floors, including a birthday celebration at Gallery 218 for its 21 years. Ceramics are on display this summer at the lower level's Milwaukee Pottery Guild and the ground level Grava Gallery, where Ryan Pederson exhibits his stained sculptures based on African forms and instruments. Elaine Erickson Gallery hosts an entire exhibition with ceramic art by Tom Muenick and Ryan Myers as the artists will answer questions on Friday and Saturday with the official opening reception on Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

The door to the third floor's LuckyStar Studio could be posted with numerous congratulations for artists Bridget Griffith Evans and Gene Evans newest collaboration daughter Olive Rose, born on July 7. The couple's innovative art has inspired the city since 1999 and Olive will join that stylish tradition at the couples' Marshall Building studio and gallery home. Also on the third floor, the new Rima Gallery opens an exhibition “Light, Space & Time” with a reception on Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.

VISUAL ART HAPPENINGS

“THE MOMENT-MODERNISM”

MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART

300 S. SIXTH AVE., WEST BEND

Engage for an evening by discussing with historians the museum's current exhibition “Against the Grain: Modernism and the Midwest” or photographer Carl Corey about his images from Wisconsin taverns on Thursday, July 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

“THE 21st ANNUAL REMARKABLE WOMEN SHOW”

PELTZ GALLERY

1119 E. KNAPP ST.

More than 35 women from around the country participate in this exhibition that honors their work with several artists attending the Friday reception, 6 to 9:30 p.m. or the Saturday birthday celebration and panel discussion, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.