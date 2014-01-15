"Gallery Night and Day" Presents Art Across Milwaukee

×

When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house events, Milwaukee’s “Gallery Night and Day” is the undisputed champion. On the evening of Friday, Jan. 17, 40 participants citywide will set out welcome mats and play host through Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few unsolicited suggestions. The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center will display art “From Her Perspective,” in order to celebrate women in art. Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum will present the nostalgia-inducing railroad photography of O. Winston Link. “First Person: Contemporary Cuban Art” at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design will tide you over until travel restrictions are lifted.

To streamline your experience, confer historicthirdward.org for a thorough list of participant exhibitions, locations and hours.