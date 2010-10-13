Gallery Night and Day Returns for Fall

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.

A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320 E. Buffalo St.) celebrates its presence in the Third Ward. Classes began last week at the institute, which will host a 7 p.m. grand opening reception featuring refreshments, several short presentations and a public art event called “Paint Splash.”

“Paint Splash” encourages guests to don smocks and hats and then fill an oversized canvas with colors and shapes to commemorate the grand opening. The spontaneous painting will eventually be displayed. The Art Institute’s first-floor art gallery will showcase high-school work from Milwaukee Public Schools.

All three floors of the institute will be available to tour, including “smart” lecture rooms equipped with computers, a drawing classroom, a computer-aided drawing lab and a 2-D animation lab.

Other events for Gallery Night and Day include Cardinal Stritch University’s “Intersection,” which exhibits Jim Matson’s figurative sculptures and surreal wall reliefs. A trip here also provides another opportunity to see Gary John Gresl’s site-specific outdoor installation “90 Day Lawn Ornament.

In the Historic Third Ward, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) presents its “2010 Faculty Exhibition” in the Frederick Layton Gallery. An off-site exhibition at 234 W. Florida St., titled “Generate 2010,” features avant-garde artwork from MIAD alumni (through Oct. 16).

A block away from the MIAD campus, Design Within Reach (167 N. Broadway) presents a juried furniture design competition that showcases the work of emerging designers.

A few blocks north from there, the Third Ward’s Marshall Building houses a wide variety of artists. On the fifth floor, the Portrait Society Gallery presents “Bernard Gilardi: Four Decades.” Owner Debra Brehmer discovered hundreds of paintings by the late Gilardi, a Milwaukee lithographer. On the third floor, Luckystar Studio offers “The Good, the Bad and the Chimp.” This quirky exhibit premieres along with live music by Ruadhan Ward on Friday, Oct. 15.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, book artist and photographer Clarissa Sligh opens her exhibition “Three Wishes: Maps, Cranes and Love” with a 2 p.m. reception at Woodland Pattern Book Center. The renowned Sligh also gives a lecture at UW-Milwaukee’s Golda Meir Library in the fourth-floor Special Collections on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.