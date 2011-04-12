Gallery Night and Day Revs Up for Spring

Spring Gallery Night and Day traditionally marks the start of warmer weather and acts as a prelude to summer art fairs. More than 50 venues will be participating in the April 15-16 event.

In the Marshall Building, Elaine Erickson Gallery and Grotta & Co. present a tribute to two well-loved Wisconsin artists in "Ruth Grotenrath and Schomer Lichtner: A Celebrated Couple." Grotta & Co. owner and textile artist Laura Goldstein's elegant hand-dyed and silk-screened images by Lichtner on lush scarves and pillows will be available at Grotta and the Erickson Gallery. A formal reception takes place Saturday. (Later this month, the Museum of Wisconsin Art will offer a retrospective on the works of Grotenrath and Lichtner.)

Another pair of shows highlights the work of Marc Chagall. In addition to original lithographs by Chagall, David Barnett Gallery's "45th Anniversary Exhibition" also focuses on selected artists represented by the gallery since its 1966 opening. At the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Chagall's work appears in the exhibition "The Children of Israel Journeyed: Selections from the Chagall Bible Series." It can be viewed noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

Elsewhere, Tory Folliard Gallery hosts one of the city's favorite artists in "Mark Mulhern: New Work." Drawing and painting merge in Mulhern's oil on linens and monotypes. He will appear at a reception 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Dean Jensen Gallery brings work from a New York artist in "Joan Backes: Murmurs in the Trees." Her multimedia installation includes a walk-in structure and a floor-to-ceiling sculptural tree. An opening reception runs 6-9 p.m. Friday.

The Pfister Hotel welcomes its latest artist in residence, Shelby Keefe. A 9-11:30 p.m. reception takes place in the Rouge Ballroom.

Two new galleries open as well: In the lower level of the Marshall Building, Creative Expressions Gallery celebrates 5-10 p.m. Friday. And Martin's World Gallery has a grand opening 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 823 E. Burleigh St.

College students get in on the action, too: MIAD hosts a 5-9 p.m. reception Friday for its "Senior Exhibition." Cardinal Stritch University hosts "Stritch B.A./B.F.A. Exhibition" with live music 5-8 p.m. Friday. And King Drive Commons Gallery & Studio holds a reception 5-9 p.m. Friday for "Mount Mary College Student and Alumnae Gallery Night Exhibit."

Art Happenings

MAM After Dark

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

This popular event features special programs and a tour for the exhibition "The New Materiality: Digital Dialogues at the Boundaries of Contemporary Craft." The event runs 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, April 15; tours begin at 7 p.m.

Inside/Outside Exhibition & Kites Over Lynden

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

On Sunday, April 17, from noon-4 p.m., you can create a kite at an informal workshop and then attend the 4-6 p.m. opening of the interactive installation by Kevin Schlei and Lynn Tomaszewski.