Gallery Night and Day's 11th Annual Sculptures on Ice

“Ars longa, vita brevis,” was a commonplace among the Romans and the Greeks before them. “Art is lasting, life short.” Seems reasonable, but then again, the ancients probably never saw an ice sculpture.

What, after all, is the appeal of the ice sculpture? So much time, energy, and creativity spent on an undertaking that is sure to conclude with an inconvenient mess that leaves you wondering why you put forth the effort to begin with. A metaphor for life? Perhaps. A metaphor for dating? Absolutely.

Whatever the deeper meaning of the ice sculpture – and, yes, I am soliciting your theories – an opportunity to enjoy the futile, if oddly beautiful, practice will take place this at Catalano Square in the Third Ward this Friday, January 17, during the 11th annual Sculptures on Ice. At 10 a.m. the contestants will be presented with a block of ice fit for a giant’s gin. They will then have eight hours to chip away until left with a representation conforming to this year’s theme: Disney. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m. The winners will be announced the next day and photos will be posted on Gallery Night and Day’s website.