Gallery Night and Day’s 2011 Debut

Milwaukee’s first Gallery Night and Day (Jan. 21-22) of 2011 offers more than 40 venues in which to peruse and appreciate artwork. In keeping with the city’s frigid temperatures, the weekend also offers the annual “Sculptures on Ice” in the Historic Third Ward’s Catalano Square, beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

ArtWorks for Milwaukee’s “Art in the Neighborhood” showcases its 2010 fall programs “The Positive Influence Project” and “Safe Place Mural.” The organization and exhibition benefit Milwaukee teenagers by helping them stay in school and become productive citizens. (706 S. Fifth St.; 5-8 p.m. Friday.)

Elaine Erickson Gallery displays more than 25 artists, including Rory Burke, Katie Musolff, Zina Mussmann, Rachel Quirk and Rina Yoon, in a revealing exhibition titled “Self Portraits.” (207 E. Buffalo St., Marshall Building; artist reception 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.)

Grava Gallery offers affordable, original ink paintings and prints in the show “Jason Fricke: New Work.” (Marshall Building; artist reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday.)

Hot*Pop, the Historic Third Ward boutique and gallery, presents “Plush Team in Candyland.” Plush Team, an international artist group, creates soft sculptures envisioning the sweet theme of “Candyland.” The opening will feature a candy bar and live music. (213 N. Broadway; 7-10 p.m. Friday.)

Luckystar Studio opens “The Modern Landscape,” featuring Amy O’Neill, Tom Berenz and Mike Fredrickson. Collapsed structures, Milwaukee street scenes and rural American landscapes appear in a variety of superb oil paintings. (Marshall Building; 6-9 p.m. Friday.)

Portrait Society Gallery commissioned Linda Wervey-Vitamvas to construct its second annual Winter Chapel. See her organic white ceramics in the exhibition “Chapel of Bones.” A young MIAD graduate returns from New York for Gallery A’s “Boris Ostrerov: New Paintings,” which demonstrates Ostrerov’s experimentation with color. (Marshall Building; 6-8 p.m. Friday.)

Reginald Baylor Studio reopens in the Marshall Building with a multimedia exhibition featuring digital, wood and Photoshop images. Devin Arch also exhibits in this show centering on creativity. (Marshall Building; 6-9 p.m. Friday.)

Sky High Gallery showcases Los Angeles-based photographer Amanda Marsalis in the exhibition “Polaroids.” Polaroid photos are transformed into digital archival prints in this show curated by Faythe Levine. (2501 S. Howell Ave.; 7-10 p.m. Friday.)

The Green Gallery East hosts more than 30 artists in the exhibition “A Person of Color/A Mostly Orange Exhibition.” The exhibit, curated by José Lerma, focuses on brilliant orange hues to chase away the winter grays. (1500 N. Farwell Ave.; reception 6-9 p.m. Friday.)

“The Best of Open Canvas” exhibits paintings from the annual fall fund-raiser hosted by Jeff Kursel, bringing 20-plus artists to this repeat performance. The talented array includes Pam Anderson, Terry Coffman, Charles Dwyer and Shelby Keefe at the Pritzlaff Building. (333 N. Plankinton Ave.; 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday.)

Art Happenings

“Winter Trunk Show”

Landmarks Gallery

231 N. 76th St.

New York art dealer Hans Peeters has assembled a huge collection of oils in many styles by artists from Latin America, Western Europe and the U.S. East Coast. It's definitely not another "starving artists" show. (Runs Jan. 20-23.)

“Winter View: Ice Skating at Lynden”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 Brown Deer Road

BYOS, or “bring your own skates,” to the gardens and enjoy the outside sculptures from the pond. Afterward, head indoors for hot beverages and the new exhibition “Pop Prints From the Bradley Family Collection.” (Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 23.)