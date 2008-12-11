Gifts of Art

A special gift, new acquisitions and premier artists transform two exhibits that illustrate December's spirit of giving.

A 1999 Robert Rauschenberg print named Eagle Eye (Ruminations), which the Haggerty Museum of Art received as a special gift, inspired them to invest in 12 additional prints by this modern-art icon. "Whatever Is There Is a Truth: Robert Rauschenberg's Prints" opens Dec. 12 as a tribute to Rauschenberg, who died in May 2008. The exhibit features 12 prints from his "Stoned Moon" series that imaginatively illustrates the 1969 Apollo moon exploration, as well as work from the Haggerty's existing permanent collection and several prints from a private source.

This exhibition of Rauschenberg's works on paper includes approximately 20 lithographs, several enhanced with embossing, spanning the years 1969 through 1999. Each displays the artist's ingenious ability to integrate collage with contemporary personal, cultural and political references in his use of multiple intaglio printmaking techniques.

Because the exhibit evolved from a small show to one filling the museum's entire mezzanine level in a relatively short period of time, programs relating to Rauschenberg's extraordinary contributions to modern art won't begin until January. The Haggerty plans to host several important seminars over the period of the show, including one by Robert Mattison, author of Robert Rauschenberg: Breaking Boundaries. "Whatever Is There Is a Truth" runs Dec. 12 to Oct. 4, 2009.

A surprising acquisition of a building provided a new business and gallery opportunity for John J. Korom, owner of John J. Korom Photography. Korom, an architectural photographer and art aficionado, recently opened Gallery 2622 (2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.) to combine both ventures.

The new gallery debuted its first exhibit in October, and recently opened its third show, "Secret Handshakes in Intimate Settings," featuring Gabe Lanza, Beth Bojarski and Mark Winter. Lanza and Bojarski display inventive oil paintings on reclaimed wood; Winter's amazing large-scale sculptures incorporate found objects and recycled materials from Wisconsin farms.

Korom curates his own exhibitions to include exciting artists he's encountered throughout his 20-plus years of professional photography. Extending his passion for art, Korom's mission statement offers young artists a venue to host their first shows in Milwaukee. The intimate space he renovated, which features a floating cloud ceiling that hides the lights to allow only their soft effects, highlights the art with appealing accessibility.

Korom has discovered that he's not the only one who feels inspired while surrounded by art, so he rents this sleek but inviting space to clients and community members looking to hold small meetings.

For more information on Gallery 2622, e-mail gallery2622@gmail.com.