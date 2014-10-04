Give UW-Washington County Your Best Shot!

Lend me your ears Wisconsin amateur photographers of at least 15 years of age, and then lend UW-WC your lenses.

Give Us Your Best Shot - not to be confused with Pat Benatar's questionably-classic rock anthem "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" (That's right. I said it. And I'll say it again. Questionably . If you want to get me riled up at a sporting event, try using "Giant Steps") - is UW-Washington County's fourth annual photography Contest.

One digital entry per person is allowed and must be sent between October 1, 2014 and January 4, 2015. Send your photo to sue.bausch@uwc.edu, and please include your name, mailing address, and phone number along with a brief description of the photo.

Additionally, please include the statement, "I have read the contest rules and comply with them."

More information may be found here.

And the contest rules may be found here.

Photos should be jpeg or tiff attachments, between 1MB and 10MB in size. Resolution must be print quality (300 Dpi or higher) as the winning photos are displayed in 11”x14” size.