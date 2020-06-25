Grohmann Museum to Reopen Next Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grohmann Museum Grohmann Museum (304 E State St)

The Grohmann Museum on the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus was handed a unique job when it opened in 2007. The museum’s primary task is to display and preserve an extensive collection paintings and sculpture depicting work of all kind and industry in particular.

Closed when Gov. Tony Evers’ shelter at home order went into effect, the Grohmann is set to cautiously reopen on Tuesday, June 30. I asked the museum’s director, James Kieselburg, some questions.

Do you have any thoughts about the value of museums in a time of upheaval?

It is perhaps doubly unfortunate that in this time of social upheaval many museums and community organizations are limited in their operations due to pandemic restrictions. I say this because museums can play a significant role in the communities they serve by promoting dialogue and organizing talks and other events related to matters of social discord.

Do any pieces in the Grohmann relate to or shed light on pandemics or social upheavals in the past? I realize that this is not the Grohmann’s mission but just asking!

Our collection does include a set of 17th century Dutch medical paintings. While they do not include imagery related to pandemics, per se, they do allude to a time in which doctors were consistently challenged by novel ailments; quite often ill-equipped to manage the needs of their many patients.

Do you have any new protocols in place? Do visitors need reservations?

We have many new protocols in place, such as strong recommendations for the wearing of masks and adherence to social distance guidelines; one way foot traffic outlined (elevator up to the roof, stairway down—for those able); Plexiglas barriers at all points of sale; hourly cleaning of high-touch areas; all interactive exhibition elements have been disabled or removed; allowing 25% occupancy, now 120 rather than 480; one group (attending together) per gallery at any one time; Suspension of tours and events through summer.

Do you have a new exhibition on the horizon?

I am glad you asked. My current dilemma is the fall exhibition, titled “Two Edmunds: Fitzgerald and Lewandowski.” The show highlights the industrial works of Ed Lewandowski, specifically his depictions of the Edmund Fitzgerald. It is due to open Sept. 4 and was obviously scheduled to coincide with the 45th anniversary of the sinking of the Fitz. If we proceed as planned, we would have special exhibition-related events in November, including a book signing with Christopher Winters, whose recent work includes The Legend Lives On.

However, you are doubtless familiar with the thoughts regarding the “second wave” of the virus and I would hate for the exhibition to be truncated as a result of that. And the idea loses its luster if it is the 46th anniversary of the sinking...

I hope to make a final decision in the next couple weeks. One possibility is postponing the show until 2025 for the 50th, but I would like to do both a 45th and a 50th show. The exhibition is to include works from the Haggerty, MAM, MPL, MOWA, Flint Institute, Morris Museum of Art and others.

The Grohmann Museum’s temporary hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed July 3 and July 4. The museum is located at 1000 N. Broadway.

