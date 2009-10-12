The Guise of Dolls

×

I’ve been leery of dolls since theclown-under-the-bed scene in Poltergeist.The subsequent Child’s Play films,featuring the murderous mannequin Chucky, failed entirely to erase my unease aroundthese allegedly inanimate effigies.

Counseling has helped, though, to the point where I am nowen route to take in “Dolls of the World: Customs, Cultures and Celebrations,”opening Oct. 17 at the Waukesha County Museumand on display through Jan. 30. The exhibit features figures from the New York Toy Museum,representing ethnic groups from 65 different countries, and also a localcollection from philanthropist Lisa Cudahy.

Viewed in their historical context, dolls, and indeed toysin general, offer a visual history of both evolving fashion sensibilities andcultural / ethical mores. The cornhusk dolls of the early American settlersportray a time and place at variance with the heavily made-up, short-skirtedBratz dolls of today, for example.

The Waukesha County Museumis located at 101 W. Main St.in the city of Waukesha,and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.