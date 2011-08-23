Haggerty Highlights Milwaukee Artists in 'Current Tendencies II'

Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art presents the second edition of an exhibition focusing on local contemporary art. "Current Tendencies II: Artists from Milwaukee" reveals extraordinary work, including personal sketchbooks by the late Luc Leplae.

Leplae documented his childhood in Nazi-occupied Belgium (in the 1930s) through comic-styled drawings and stories, a forerunner to today's graphic novel. The remaining nine artists offer never-before-exhibited art or site-specific installations created for the Haggerty.

On the first floor, Reginald Baylor applies his study of line to digital media, fiber and steel, examining the possibilities for downloading your favorite artist on a phone app. Mark Brautigam revisits the Wisconsin landscape through photography, and Julian Correa delivers a stunning, airbrushed 3-D graffiti installation in the museum lobby.

Lisa Hecht incorporates printmaking in a wallpapered room inspired by political and religious symbolism, contrasting fiber artist Sharon Kerry-Harlan's About Face, which portrays intimate facial expressions using multi-art media. Will Pergl constructs an intricate wooden communication tower to stimulate a dialogue regarding technology, which leads into Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern's large-scale print/video images.

In a separate gallery, Jordan Waraksa flows personal music compositions through intricate sculptural forms.

A fascinating free catalog accompanies the exhibition, pairing artist biographies with an essay from a Marquette University liberal arts professor.

"Art is an academic partner across the curriculum, which translates to the mind-set of educators and is integral to the exhibition," says Lynne Shumow, curator of education.

"Current Tendencies II" will have an opening reception 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

Art Happenings

Issue #4 Release Party & Print Exhibition

Sky High Gallery

2501 S. Howell Ave.

Fine Line Magazine owners Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber present their fourth edition, Subject to Change, at a launch party and art exhibition featuring limited-edition prints from current and past artists of the magazine on Friday, Aug. 26, 6-10 p.m.

Watercolors on the Water

106seeboth (formerly Luna Café)

106 W. Seeboth St.

Enjoy an art exhibition, plein-air watercolor artists, jazz music, swing lessons and wine while celebrating this new lounge off Water Street in an ART Jamboree event sponsored by ART Milwaukee on Sept. 1, 6-10 p.m.